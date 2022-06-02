Rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra cause concern in Karnataka

The rising Covid cases in neighbouring states of and have raised concerns in the health department.

recorded 1,081 Covid cases on Wednesday and the state health department has called it the highest spike after February 24.

has recorded 1,370 new Covid cases. Though 630 people have recovered, the death of six people succumbed to the infection. This was a cause of concern, said the health department officials in .

Sources in health department said since there was heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially capital Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated.

Karnataka has reported 178 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours as per the statistics of the health department. The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 0.89 per cent.

There are a total of 2,001 active cases in the state. 19,846 Covid tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

There were 5,422 Omicron cases in the state and Delta and its sub lineages reported till date were 4,623. Bengaluru Urban reported 158 new Covid cases.

There are 1,895 active Covid cases in Bengaluru. The Karnataka health department is concerned over the spike in cases in and as the state suffered much during the first and second wave due to unhindered movement of the people.

During the third wave strict rules were enforced by Karnataka and the movement of people and vehicles from both these states was restricted.

--IANS

mka/dpb

