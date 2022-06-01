Covid-19: 368 fresh cases, zero death in Delhi; positivity rate at 1.74%

Delhi reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 1.74 per cent, according to data shared the city health department here.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,147 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it added.

