Goa records 54 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 429

Business Standard

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 175,951

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 54 and reached 1,79,898 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,518, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,75,951 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. Goa now has 429 active cases of coronavirus. "With 2,343 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 16,06,075, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,898, new cases 54, death toll 3,518, discharged 1,75,951, active cases 429, samples tested till date 16,06,075.

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 23:33 IST

