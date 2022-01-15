Goa reports 3,145 coronavirus infections, 39% case positivity

Goa reported 3,145 new cases and three deaths on Friday.

The state continued to record high case positivity with 39.10 per cent of samples testing positive for the infections, a health official said. The rate was 39.4 per cent the day before. The caseload reached 2,03,969, while death toll touched 3,546.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,81,826 with 1,432 patients getting discharged on Friday. The number of active cases rose to 18,597. With 8,043 new tests, the total of samples tested so far went up to 17,15,060. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,03,969, New cases 3,145, Death toll 3,546, Discharged 1,81,826, Active cases 18,597, Samples tested to date 17,15,060.

