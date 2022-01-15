Assam registers 2,348 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 6,40,636

-
Assam logged 2,348 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 890 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload in the state rose to 6,40,636, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The disease claimed five lives during the day, an increase by two compared to the fatalities on Thursday, it said.
The new infections on Friday were detected from 30,109 tests.
As many as 3,238 fresh cases were reported from 41,165 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The day's positivity rate on Friday was 7.80 per cent, lower from 7.87 per cent on Thursday.
Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, continued to log the highest number of new infections in the state.
The district reported 870 fresh cases on Friday, which was lower than 1,070 cases detected on the previous day, the bulletin said.
Of the five deaths caused by the virus n the last 24 hours, three fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and one each from Bongaigaon and Darrang.
The death toll in the state has reached 6,197 with the death rate at 0.97 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.
The number of patients who recuperated from the infection on Friday was 861, lower by 381 compared to 1,242 recoveries on the previous day.
The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has reached 6,17,825 with the recovery rate at 96.44 per cent.
The active COVID-19 caseload in the state has increased to 15,267 from the 13,785 on January 13.
The NHM said 3,97,36,753 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.
