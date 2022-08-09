Goa sees 174 new Covid cases at 11% positivity rate; active tally at 957

-
Goa on Tuesday reported 174 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 10.66 per cent, taking the tally to 2,53,336, the state health department said.
With 163 people discharged after treatment, the count of recoveries in Goa went up to 2,48,424.
The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 3,955 with no new fatalities being reported, the bulletin said.
Goa is now left with 957 active cases, it said.
A total of 1,632 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the count of tests carried out so far in Goa to 20,30,015.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,53,336, New cases 174, Death toll 3,955, Discharged 2,48,424, Active cases 957, Samples tested till date 20,30,015.
First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 23:32 IST