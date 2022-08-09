JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 1,782 Covid cases, seven deaths; active tally at 11,889

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,62,519, while death toll reached 1,48,150.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at the Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,782 new coronavirus infections and seven pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,62,519, while death toll reached 1,48,150.

On Monday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,005 new cases and four fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 479 new cases and zero fatalities.

Ahmednagar, Satara and Ratnagiri districts recorded one death each. The Pune Municipal Corporation and Kolhapur district recorded two deaths each.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 11,889 active cases in the state now.

As many as 1,854 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 79,02,480.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.

With 36,182 tests conducted since Monday evening, the tally of samples tested so far rose to 8,34,90,115.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 1,782; New deaths: seven; Active cases: 11,889; New tests: 36,182.

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 19:16 IST

