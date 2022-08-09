Mumbai reports 479 new Covid cases in a day, active tally crosses 3,000

on Tuesday reported 479 fresh cases but no fatalities, while the active tally crossed the 3,000 mark, the city civic body said.

This is the seventh day in a row when the city added more than 400 cases. A day before, the metropolis logged 407 infections and a single COVID-19 fatality.

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,28,433 as of Tuesday and the at 19,660, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Of the 479 new cases, only 30 patients were symptomatic while the rest 449 were asymptomatic, it said.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

The tally of active cases in the city surged past the 3,000-mark to reach 3,127. A day before had 2,977 such cases.

A total of 6,580 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city, taking the number of samples examined for detection of so far to 1,79,04,139.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,05,646 with more 329 patients discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 improved to 0.038 per cent for the period between August 2 and August 8, while the overall growth rate of cases is 1,857 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)