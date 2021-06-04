Goa targets to inoculate entire population in 18-44 age group by July 30

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state has set a target of vaccinating the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years by July 30.
Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister urged citizens eligible for vaccination to cooperate and get themselves inoculated.
"I want people who are eligible for vaccination to get themselves inoculated. Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years," he said.
"I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination (for the people above 18 years)," Sawant said.
The state has prioritised phase-wise vaccination for parents with young children, differently abled, seafarers, operators of motorcycle taxis, taxis and rickshaws, the chief minister said.
"We had opened up vaccination for parents of children below two years of age and also for those with comorbid conditions on Thursday. I had taken a review and found that only 1,300 people had gotten themselves vaccinated under this category," he said.
Sawant further said the state government has now widened the scope for vaccination under priority groups, covering parents of children till the age of five.
When asked about the state-wide curfew, which is scheduled to end on June 7, the chief minister said he will be holding a review meeting on June 6 to decide about the same.
"We will take a stock of the situation before deciding on the curfew," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU