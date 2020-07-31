JUST IN
GoM to review Covid-19 situation today as over 50k cases reported in 24 hrs

India achieves another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 by conducting over 600,000 tests in the last 24 hours

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired the 14th high-level GoM meeting. (Source: Twitter/HarshVardhan)

A Central Group of Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held at Nirman Bhawan on Friday on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

India has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 by conducting over 600,000 tests in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday (MoHFW).

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The total cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 10:11 IST

