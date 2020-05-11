IRCTC site starts with 2-hour lag; Howrah-Delhi tickets gone in 10 minutes

News of just 15 return journeys being resumed by the made the website of the a hot commodity on Monday. But even as thousands waited patiently for the clock to strike 4 pm to start booking a berth for journeys starting May 12, the website didn’t work.

“The website has not crashed due to sudden traffic. The delay is happening because we were in the process of uploading some data pertaining to special trains,” a Railways official said explaining the delay. "Booking will start soon,” the tweeted at 4.43 pm, urging passengers to "please wait".

As the bookings opened — two hours behind scheduled opening time of 4 pm — all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Howrah-New Delhi train were sold within the first 10 minutes. The Howrah-New Delhi train is scheduled to begin its journey on Tuesday from Howrah at 5:05 pm. According to the ticket availability on the website, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special trains were also sold by 6.30 pm.

By 7.30 pm, all the trains towards eastern side — Howrah, Bhubaneswar, and Agartala — were fully booked. Many people, however, reported not being able book tickets of several routes. Even those who could, reported a considerable lag.

Till 4 pm, the Railways had not been able to publicise the train list or timings of the departure of the 15 trains. Conference leader Omar Abdullah trained guns on IRCTC’s failure to handle heavy traffic. "I hear from friends looking to book railway tickets that the @IRCTCofficial website has crashed. What's the point of restricting ticket sales to a website that can't handle the traffic surge?" he tweeted.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Railways said it would gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. Shares gained 5 per cent to Rs 1,302.85 — its highest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE. At NSE, it rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,303.55 — its upper circuit limit.

The government had said on Sunday that bookings would only be allowed through the website or through mobile apps. "No tickets will be booked across the reservation counters on any railway station. Booking through agents is also not permitted," it had said.

The Railways has also said the journey experience for passengers will be completely different this time around. The special trains, starting Tuesday, will have strict social distancing regulations. Travellers will be required to reach stations 90 minutes in advance and undergo compulsory thermal screenings. Though Aarogya Setu app, launched for contact tracing and tracking movement of Covid-19 infected persons, has not been made compulsory explicitly, it is part of an advisory for passengers.

The trains will have first, second, and third AC compartments and will follow the fare structure applicable for Rajdhani trains. No catering charges will be included in the fare and passengers will need to carry their own food and water. "IRCTC will make provision for limited ready-to-eat products and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during time of booking ticket," a government statement said. It added that no stalls or booths would be open on the platforms and train-side vending will not be permitted, too.

No linen and blankets would be offered and there would be no curtains inside the trains that will run between New Delhi railway station to Howrah, Rajendra Nagar, Dibugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Central, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Mudgaon, and Secunderabad.

The Railways said passengers can make advance reservations seven days earlier from the normal four months before the date of journey. On cancellation, only 50 per cent of the fare would be refunded. Cancellation of tickets will be allowed up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train, while no cancellation will be permitted less than 24 hours before the departure of train. "Booking of RAC/waiting list ticket and on-board booking by ticket checking staff is not permitted. Current booking, tatkal, and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted," the statement said.

The special train services would be in addition to the Shramik Specials transporting stranded persons since May 1. The government had on Monday indicated that other regular services, including all mail/express, passenger, and suburban services will remain cancelled until further order.