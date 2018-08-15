Google Doodle celebrates India's 72nd Independence Day

JUST IN
The doodle features the national animal and national bird of the country, tiger and peacock, respectively

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Google Doodle on India's 72nd Independence Day
Google Doodle on India's 72nd Independence Day(Source: Google)

Following its tradition of celebrating international events, tech giant Google on Wednesday commemorated India's 72nd Independence Day with a special doodle.

The doodle features the national animal and national bird of the country, tiger and peacock, respectively.

On this day, every year, India celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. The same day, the country also separated from Pakistan.

The historic event is celebrated on this day through religious ceremonies, parades, and official government functions.


On the eve of the day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and urged the students to spend a few days in villages to "understand our country." He also said that this year is special as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, hence, people should try and adapt his "ideas and maxims."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort later in the day.
First Published: Wed, August 15 2018. 07:54 IST

