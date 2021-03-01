Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.
"Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely," Jaishankar tweeted and posted a picture of getting the vaccine.
Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the second phase of the vaccination drive after he took his first dose at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
The government had announced last Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
Several other prominent leaders including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took the first dose of COVID vaccine on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU