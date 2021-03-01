Kerala logs 1,938 new Covid-19 infections, 3,475 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Kerala reported 1,938 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, taking the infection count to 10,61,690 and the death toll to 4,210.
State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 45,995 samples in the last 24 hours and test positivity rate was 4.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, 3,475 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured in the state to10,08,972.
Currently, there are47,868 people under treatment.
There are2,07,915 people under observation in the state out of which 7,159 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
The state has tested 1,15,22,279 samples so far.
Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of 380 cases today, followed by Malappuram with 241 and Ernakulam (240).
Idukki reported the lowest number of cases-- 35.
"Out of those foundinfected today, 56 reached the state from outside while 1,743 contracted the disease from their contacts.The sourcs of infection of 124 people are yet to be traced and 15 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.
Currently, there are 367 hotspots in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU