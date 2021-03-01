Kerala logs 1,938 new Covid-19 infections, 3,475 recoveries

reported 1,938 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, taking the infection count to 10,61,690 and the death toll to 4,210.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 45,995 samples in the last 24 hours and test positivity rate was 4.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,475 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured in the state to10,08,972.

Currently, there are47,868 people under treatment.

There are2,07,915 people under observation in the state out of which 7,159 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state has tested 1,15,22,279 samples so far.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of 380 cases today, followed by Malappuram with 241 and Ernakulam (240).

Idukki reported the lowest number of cases-- 35.

"Out of those foundinfected today, 56 reached the state from outside while 1,743 contracted the disease from their contacts.The sourcs of infection of 124 people are yet to be traced and 15 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 367 hotspots in the state.