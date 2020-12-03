Govt approves Army Headquarters reorganisation, force gets 3rd deputy chief

-
As part of the reorganisation of Army Headquarters, the government has approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China in 2017.
The government has also cleared the creation of the post of Director General Information Warfare in the headquarters who would be dealing with media affairs too.
The government sanction letter for the creation of a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of Army headquarters' reorganisation has been issued, Army sources said on Thursday.
The first officer to assume the new appointment would be the present Director General of Military Operations Lt General Paramajit Singh, they said.
The new office of the third deputy chief in the Army would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.
The new post was envisaged during the Doklam crisis when a need for closer and direct coordination was felt in the headquarters.
The sources further informed that the government has also given sanction for creating a new post of Director General Information Warfare.
The office would have the Additional Director General (Strategic Communications) under him.
