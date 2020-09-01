Govt buses start operations, temples reopen for public in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu adds 5,609 new cases in a day, 1,021 from Chennai alone
674 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 139,156; death toll at 4,033
21 fresh cases take Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally to 2,022: State health dept
UP sees 82 Covid-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases
Noida: 36 new Covid-19 cases take total to 5,544; active cases 902
-
Government buses resumed operations and temples reopened for the public after a gap of about 160 days, in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing was mandatory.
Following the relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the government began intra-district bus services.
Officials said the number of buses will be increased gradually based on the demand.
However, private bus operators did not ply their vehicles saying that intra district transport with restrictions on the number of passengers is not a viable proposition for them.
The private bus operators said they should be allowed inter-district operations so that it is financially viable.
The big temples in the state saw devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Chennai Metro Rail will resume services from September 7 onwards and the decision on operating the suburban trains will be taken after a review.
Private organisations were allowed to carry on operations with 100 per cent staff strength.
In the hosiery town Tiruppur, the knitwear units started functioning with a higher staff strength.
As part of more relaxations from Tuesday, all shops, including grocery, vegetable and tea vendors can remain open for an additional hour till 8 p.m.
But educational institutions, amusement parks, zoos, museums and other places where people congregate in large numbers will remain under lockdown till September 30.
--IANS
vj/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU