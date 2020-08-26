21 fresh cases take Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally to 2,022: State health dept

Twenty-one more persons tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 2,022, a Health Department official said.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 9 cases from East Garo Hills district and 1 case from Ri-Bhoi district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Four patients were cured of the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 836, War said.

Eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

At present, has 1,178 active COVID-19 cases.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 807 of which 285 are from the armed forces, closely followed by West Garo Hills (197) and Ri-Bhoi district (78), War said.

More than 76,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state till Wednesday, War said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)