674 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 139,156; death toll at 4,033

Delhi recorded 674 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.39 lakhwhilethe death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033, authoritiessaid.

The three-figure count for new cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted stood at 9,295, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department.

Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Tuesday's bulletin, which is thelowest number of fatalities reported in a day in the national capital since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 805 and 17 deaths were recorded.

The activecase tally on Tuesday was 9,897, downfrom 10,207 theprevious day.

On June 23, the national capitalhad reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases.

The total death toll from in Delhi stood at 4,021 on Monday.

Tuesday's bulletin said the death toll from infection has risen to 4,033 andthe total number of cases climbed to 1,39,156. PTI KND



