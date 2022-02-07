Govt cancels auction of all securities scheduled for 11 Feb as yields spike

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

government securities
India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on Feb. 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields after the announcement of record borrowing program.

The government said it had decided to cancel the auction post review of cash position.

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 21:02 IST

