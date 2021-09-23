Govt committed to ensuring top quality, affordable healthcare: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is the government's commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for citizens.
His comments came as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, also known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, completed three years.
"The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by. It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," he said.
The scheme provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor households.
Modi will also be launching nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Monday.
Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to people which will contain all their health records, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
