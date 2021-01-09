Smriti Irani lauds textiles sector for production of masks, PPE kits

Union Minister on Saturday lauded the textiles industry for its commendable work in upping production of kits and masks multi-fold amid the pandemic.

Irani, who also holds the textiles portfolio in the Union Cabinet, was here to inaugurate the three-day Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX 2021).

Speaking at the inaugural event of SITEX-2021, Irani commended the textiles industry for setting an example of "self-reliant India" by gearing up to produce kits and masks for the country to deal with the pandemic.

"While before the pandemic, there was not a single company in the country producing masks and kits, after the pandemic, around 1,100 such companies became operational. From two, the number of companies manufacturing N-4 masks rose to 250," she said.

In just three months, India has become the second largest manufacturer of masks and PPE kits in the world, she said.

In the production of masks and PPE kits, industries have adhered to WHO standards as well as the policy of non-compromise with quality, she added.

In SITEX-2021, 110 stalls of textile machinery and accessories manufacturers have been set up to showcase world class technology, officials said.

