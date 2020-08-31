Govt announces 7-day state mourning on ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee's death

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president

In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive.

"During the period of state mourning, the flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," the statement said.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.

Mukherjee passed away at Army Research and Referral Hospital here on Monday at the age of 84.

