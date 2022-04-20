Govt docs agitation affects health services in Nagaland for second day

-
Health services in government hospitals of Nagaland were affected for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the three-day agitation by government doctors.
Members of the Nagaland in-Service Doctors' Association (NIDA) have taken mass casual leave to press their demand for increase in the superannuation age of government medical practitioners from 60 to 62 years.
The demand is in line with the promise Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in 2016, NIDA claimed.
The agitation has mainly affected services in the out patients' department (OPD) in government hospitals and health centres across the state, but the emergency department and ICUs were open.
Meanwhile, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam held a closed door meeting with NIDA officials here in the presence of administrative officers of the directorate of health and family welfare.
