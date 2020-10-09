Govt launches website to support entities involved in R&D in coal sector

-
ALSO READ
Auction for commercial coal mining begins with investor-friendly rules
Coal India under pressure, declines 6% as govt ends monopoly in coal mining
Allowing pvt sector to mine and sell coal commercially is a mammoth task
38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining: Coal Ministry
Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops about 20% in April-July
-
The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development (R&D) in the coal sector.
The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, was launched by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain.
"The website will help in disseminating and promoting the knowledge and research work in the coal sector," Jain said.
The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.
It also has lists and outcomes of complete projects and ongoing researches to have a transparency and avoid repetitive nature of projects.
It also showcases photos, videos and news clippings related to the coal and lignite sector, and various publications are also available on the website.
The website also contains identified thrust areas for future coal research keeping in view the future needs of the nation.
The coal ministry has been promoting R&D activities in coal and lignite sectors through its coal science and technology plan for improvement in production, productivity, safety and protection of environment and ecology, among others.
The coal ministry also provides funds to carry out research work on these subjects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU