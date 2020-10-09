Check adulteration in dairy during festivals: Rajasthan minister to admins

Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday directed the officials to collect samples of for testing to check adulteration during the forthcoming festival season.

He asked the officials to run a campaign against food adulteration and take strict action against wrongdoers.

Samples of milk, ghee, sweets and other food items will be tested in laboratories at the divisional level, Sharma said.

He said a special campaign will be launched from October 12-16 to check the quality of 'mawa' used as an ingredient in sweets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)