Check adulteration in dairy during festivals: Rajasthan minister to admins

-
ALSO READ
Two Acts, one mandi, zero food safety
FSSAI collects cooking oil samples for quality tests to curb adulteration
More beds in RUHS to be equipped with high flow oxygen: Rajasthan minister
Rajasthan govt decides to give 30% of the new PDS shops to women
Order restricting imports of GM items to have little impact: Experts
-
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday directed the officials to collect samples of dairy products for testing to check adulteration during the forthcoming festival season.
He asked the officials to run a campaign against food adulteration and take strict action against wrongdoers.
Samples of milk, ghee, sweets and other food items will be tested in laboratories at the divisional level, Sharma said.
He said a special campaign will be launched from October 12-16 to check the quality of 'mawa' used as an ingredient in sweets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU