Govt lifts partial ban on Covid-19 drug, paracetamol on US request: Report

The government has decided to lift a partial ban on hydroxychloroquine after US President requested Prime Minister to export the drug to aid America's fight against the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Official sources told IANS that the government will clear the existing orders immediately on humanitarian grounds. The Centre, sources said, will not ban but restrict the export of hydroxychloroquine and depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements.

The Ministry of External Affairs and pharma industry will decide on such allocations depending on the humanitarian crisis, sources said.





ALSO READ: India lifts curbs on exports of 13 active pharmaceutical ingredients

President Trump had called Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to supply the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that is being used to treat Covid-19 patients and as prophylactic by the frontline health care workers deployed in the fight against the pandemic. The Modi government had imposed a ban on export of the drug since the outbreak hit India.

The US as of now has the highest number of the novel cases in the world, with over 367,000 cases of infections and over 10,800 deaths. Relatively, India has managed to contain the pandemic with 136 deaths and over 4,700 cases of infections.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi suggests graded lifting of 21-day lockdown

On Monday, the administration provided $2.9 million in aid to India to help fight against the novel coronavirus disease.