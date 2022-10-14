JUST IN
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi
High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio launches universal health insurance scheme
Constant social media monitoring to check fake news in upcoming polls: EC
Karnataka HC gives 15 days to fix fare for app-based auto hailing services
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
Business Standard

Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said the government has navigated the global energy challenges very well, insulating the developing economy from the rising global crude and gas prices

Topics
Hardeep Singh Puri | central government | crude prices

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said the government has navigated the global energy challenges very well, insulating the developing economy from the rising global crude and gas prices.

"At present, five million barrels of petroleum is being consumed in our country every day and it is also increasing by three percent, which is higher than global average of around one per cent," he said in Jaipur at the three-day South Asian Geoscience Conference "Geo India 2022".

At its inaugural session, the minister said that the ethanol-blend percentage in petrol has increased from 0.67 per cent in 2013 to 10 per cent in May 2022, i.e., five months ahead of schedule.

It is reducing 2.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions which is good for the environment. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates, India will contribute a quarter (25 per cent) of the growth in global energy consumption in the coming two decades, he said further.

BP estimates that India's energy demand will double, while natural gas demand is expected to grow five-fold by 2050.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hardeep Singh Puri

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU