High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra

-
ALSO READ
Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
Dengue outbreak: Delhi sees 100 cases in a week; Bengal records 566 in 2022
Delhi dengue outbreak: 321 cases in first 5 days of Oct, tally at 1,258
What is DENV-2? All you need to know about new dangerous dengue strain
Uttarakhand reports over 500 dengue cases; Dehradun, Haridwar most affected
-
The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.
The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Hospital, New Delhi, according to a statement.
The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.
It shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock on the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the state, the statement said.
Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a considerable number of dengue cases recently.
A senior official of the state health department on Friday said 140 dengue cases were reported on October 13 with Lucknow reporting 39 and Prayagaj 46 instances of the vector-borne disease.
The number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow on a average daily has been 35 to 40 while in Bareilly and Budaun it has been in the range of 15-20, the official said.
The daily average in Noida is four to five and in Ghaziabad seven to eight. A fortnight ago, Jaunpur district had reported a daily average of 14 to 15 dengue cases but now it has dropped to 8-10, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU