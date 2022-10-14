JUST IN
Business Standard

High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra

The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Lucknow 

Photo: ANI

The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Hospital, New Delhi, according to a statement.

The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

It shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock on the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the state, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a considerable number of dengue cases recently.

A senior official of the state health department on Friday said 140 dengue cases were reported on October 13 with Lucknow reporting 39 and Prayagaj 46 instances of the vector-borne disease.

The number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow on a average daily has been 35 to 40 while in Bareilly and Budaun it has been in the range of 15-20, the official said.

The daily average in Noida is four to five and in Ghaziabad seven to eight. A fortnight ago, Jaunpur district had reported a daily average of 14 to 15 dengue cases but now it has dropped to 8-10, the official added.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:20 IST

