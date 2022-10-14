JUST IN
High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio launches universal health insurance scheme
Constant social media monitoring to check fake news in upcoming polls: EC
Karnataka HC gives 15 days to fix fare for app-based auto hailing services
Several nations approaching us for setting up IITs there, says Pradhan
Ethanol blended petrol may be available from Dec or Jan: Hardeep Puri
What is DENV-2? All you need to know about new dangerous dengue strain
Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10
Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
Wearing seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from Nov 1
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
Business Standard

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi

Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba suffered immensely in prison for years because of UAPA and his loved ones had to watch helplessly, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said

Topics
Asaduddin Owaisi | maoist link | Saibaba

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing media persons on Babri masjid demolition verdict at party headquarters, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Owaisi

: Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba suffered immensely in prison for years because of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and his loved ones had to watch helplessly, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

In a tweet, he said, Prof Saibaba suffered immensely in prison for years because of UAPA & his loved ones had to watch helplessly. UAPA is a monster created by the collaboration of BJP & Congress. Its victims are mostly innocent Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis & dissenters."

More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court today acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case for want of valid sanction for prosecution under the UAPA.

Only three per cent of accused have been convicted under UAPA, but innocent people arrested under it remain in jail for years, Owaisi claimed in another tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU