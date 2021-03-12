Govt needs to get max advantage out of Quad grouping: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Australian PM Scott Morrison says Quad meeting will anchor stability
Harris speaks with Morrison; reaffirms strength of US-Aus alliance
Leaders of Quad countries to hold first summit on March 12
Quad nations to boost coordination to counter China in Indo-Pacific
Scott Morrison says China would breach WTO rules if it bans Australian coal
-
The Congress on Friday asserted that India needs to get maximum advantage of the Quad grouping and said the government should share with the country the benefits that will be accrued from it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the first Quad summit on Friday, which will be attended virtually by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
According to sources, the most significant among the deliverables envisaged in the historic summit of leaders of the Quad countries is a coronavirus vaccine initiative that will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for export to the Indo-Pacific region.
Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Quad grouping should not become an agenda of one particular country being pushed. He said as far as Quad is concerned, it is not known which of the four members will benefit the most.
"The government should share with the country the benefits which India will accrue from Quad. It should not just become an agenda of one particular country being pushed. We need to get maximum advantage out of Quad," Khera told reporters.
The Congress leader sought to know whether the benefits will be fair to each and every member of Quad. "We do not have an answer (for it) yet," he said.
When India was facing tensions on the border with China, there was not much that India could achieve out of its diplomatic initiatives which could apply pressure on China, he noted.
"Therefore, questions on Quad are not yet settled. We don't have answers yet from the government, we don't have convincing answers," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU