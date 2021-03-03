Harris speaks with Morrison; reaffirms strength of US-Aus alliance

-
ALSO READ
Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality, says Australia
US: Secy of State Blinken to hold 'Quad' meet with Australia, India, Japan
Aus reiterates commitment to deepen cooperation at Quad foreign min meet
Biden admin views Quad as having essential momentum, potential: Official
Biden admin sees Quad as foundation to build on Indo-Pacific policy
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over phone with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed opportunities for further bilateral cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China and Myanmar.
This was Harris's first phone call with a leader from the Asia Pacific region.
Harris and Morrison also agreed on the importance of working together, alongside other allies and partners, on promoting economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and advancing democratic values globally, the White House said in a readout of the call on Tuesday. They pledged to further US-Australia cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, it said.
During the call, she reaffirmed the strength of the US-Australia alliance.
The vice president and the prime minister discussed opportunities for further cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Burma, and other regional issues, the White House said.
The Biden administration is facing an assertive China, which is flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific and posing a threat to the countries in the region.
The Biden administration has been urging the international community to ramp up pressure on Myanmar's military to restore democracy.
The February 1 coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. It came the day a newly-elected Parliament was supposed to take office.
Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party would have been installed for a second five-year term, but instead she was detained along with President Win Myint and other senior officials.
After becoming the vice president, Harris has so far spoken over phone with five global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU