Coal India considers private sector to run discontinued mines

-
ALSO READ
IMFA to invest Rs 900 crore to boost production from Odisha mines
Auction process for 40 new coal mines to begin next week: Govt
Coal mines auction: Govt devises plans to seek interests of pvt sector
Jindal Steel and Power, Hindalco bag coal mines in Odisha in auction
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
India is considering partnering with private companies to operate mines which have been previously shut or production discontinued by state-run Coal India Ltd, the federal coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Coal India, which accounts for over 80% of India's output, was looking to offer more than 100 such mines to the private sector on a revenue sharing basis in "due course of time," the coal ministry said.
The ministry said it had held a consultation meeting, which it said attracted "huge participation" from companies including Essel Mining, Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, JSW and Jindal Steel.
"There are many mines which were discontinued/closed in the past by Coal India due to several reasons and these could be reopened and productively brought into operation with the partnership of the private sector," the ministry said.
It was not immediately clear if and when the plan will be implemented.
The move comes at a time when India is battling a coal shortage as supplies from Coal India are below burgeoning demand due to a pickup in industrial activity. Imports are inaccessible for many companies due to surging global prices.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU