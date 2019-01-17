Govt presented weak side in SC on dance bars due to nexus with owners: NCP

The Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of presenting a weak side before the on the dance bar ban due to its alleged nexus with the association of bar owners.

It also demanded that Chief Minister takes immediate legal steps to ensure that do not start operating in the state once again.

"The government presented a weak side before the in the case due to the nexus between the government and association of dance bar owners. Because of this nexus, the present situation has emerged," Malik said.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council seconded Malik.

"The government has once again fallen short in presenting its side on dance bar ban before the court. Concerned about effects of the decision in future. The government should immediately take legal steps to see do not start operating again," Munde said on Twitter, tagging the Chief Minister's office in the post.

The on Thursday paved the way for the reopening of in Maharashtra by setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.

The apex court quashed the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016, like the mandatory installations of CCTV cameras in the dance bars saying they violated privacy.

The bench, however, upheld the provision restricting the timing of operation of dance bars from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.