Govt's efforts for investment should convert into progress for UP: Mayawati

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to invite investment in UP, BSP chief Mayawati said such efforts should not just be limited to acquiring land or serving electoral interests

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BSP Chief Mayawati addresses a press conference
BSP Chief Mayawati

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to invite investment in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said such efforts should not just be limited to acquiring land or serving electoral interests but also convert into speedy progress for the state.

Addressing a curtain-raiser in Delhi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Adityanath said his government plans to organise roadshows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite investors to the summit.

He said the state has set a target of attracting an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through the event, which will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Continuous efforts of the government for domestic and foreign capital investment in UP are necessary, but they should not be limited only to the acquisition of agricultural land and serving political and electoral interests. People should also see speedy progress under the double-engine government in a backward state of very poor like UP."

She also recalled how the BSP government had provided employment and free 'pucca' houses to the poor.

But the same kind of progress was not seen under the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government or the BJP government, she said.

Whatever work was done by the BSP government for the overall progress and development of Uttar Pradesh and for the safety and self-respect of the state's people was done on its own, Mayawati said.

"Ganga Expressway and Jewar airport would also have been built along with the Yamuna Expressway had the Congress-led government at the Centre cooperated a little," she said.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:50 IST

