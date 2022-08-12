JUST IN
Covid-19 can cause brain alterations, neurocognitive dysfunction: Study
Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Business Standard

Govt school's 'Tiranga' yatra in UP attacked after minor accident

A Tiranga yatra being taken out by a government primary school on a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was allegedly disrupted by villagers after it struck a pole near a house

IANS  |  Bijnor 

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started from August 2022
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started from August 2022

A Tiranga yatra being taken out by a government primary school on a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was allegedly disrupted by villagers after it struck a pole near a house which led to an altercation between local residents and teachers.

The incident occurred in Sultanpur Theda village on Thursday evening and the local people allegedly attacked the teachers and the school headmaster, who was leading the yatra. They have sustained injuries.

Later, police intervened to bring the situation under control and complaints have been filed by the school authorities as well as local people.

Headmaster of the school, Raghvendra Singh, said: "There were over a hundred children taking part in the yatra. When the yatra was on its way back to school after taking a round of the village, our tractor-trolley collided with a pillar of a house. The owner objected and got angry. He called his family members and neighbours. Over a dozen villagers gathered and attacked us with sticks, and even hurled stones at us. We have filed a complaint against the accused."

The villagers, however, have denied all the allegations.

Gajraula circle officer, Arun Kumar, said: "The dispute arose after a tractor-trolley hit a pillar of a house causing some damage. No one dishonoured the national flag. Both the groups have handed their complaints to the police. The matter is being investigated."

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 09:56 IST

