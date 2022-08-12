HC abolishes ACB formed by Siddaramaiah govt, transfers cases to Lokayukta

The High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the Congress government headed by in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Police division.

In 2016, the government formed the ACB, curtailing the powers of the .

A division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha said that all pending cases before the ACB will now get transferred to the Police division.

The order was passed in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Chidananda Aras, advocates' association and social activist SR Hiremath's Samaj Parivartan community challenging the formation of ACB.

Reacting on high court order said, "I have not yet seen the order on the issue of High Court quashing the ACB".

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that after seeing the order, he will respond.

"ACB was formed by separating Lokayukta. We respect the decision of the High Court. Haven't seen what the order is. He said he will respond after seeing the order. ACB was an independent investigative body. ACB is there not only in but also in many states. ACB should be in Lokayukta," said Siddaramaiah.

He said that now the High Court has decided that there is no need for independent existence.

