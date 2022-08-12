JUST IN
Business Standard

HC abolishes ACB formed by Siddaramaiah govt, transfers cases to Lokayukta

The Karnataka High Court abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by Siddaramaiah in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division

Topics
Siddaramaiah | Karnataka | Lokayukta

ANI  General News 

Former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division.

In 2016, the Siddaramaiah government formed the ACB, curtailing the powers of the Lokayukta.

A division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha said that all pending cases before the ACB will now get transferred to the Lokayukta Police division.

The order was passed in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Chidananda Aras, advocates' association and social activist SR Hiremath's Samaj Parivartan community challenging the formation of ACB.

Reacting on high court order Siddaramaiah said, "I have not yet seen the order on the issue of High Court quashing the ACB".

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that after seeing the order, he will respond.

"ACB was formed by separating Lokayukta. We respect the decision of the High Court. Haven't seen what the order is. He said he will respond after seeing the order. ACB was an independent investigative body. ACB is there not only in Karnataka but also in many states. ACB should be in Lokayukta," said Siddaramaiah.

He said that now the High Court has decided that there is no need for independent existence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 08:51 IST

