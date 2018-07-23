Govt sets up 4-member panel to propose measures on mob violence, lynching

-
ALSO READ
Government may amend IPC to define 'mob lynching' as penal offence
Will take firm action against culprits: Rajnath Singh on mob lynching
IT ministry may speak to WhatsApp again on steps to curb rumours
Make law to prevent 'horrendous acts of mobocracy': SC to govt on lynchings
Garlanding bigotry
-
The government has set up a four-member committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching, the Home Ministry said on Monday.
The panel will submit its recommendations to a ministerial committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which will submit its recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The move came after the recent Supreme Court direction to the central government on the issue of mob violence and lynching, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU