Govt sets up 4-member panel to propose measures on mob violence, lynching

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI

The government has set up a four-member committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

The panel will submit its recommendations to a ministerial committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which will submit its recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move came after the recent Supreme Court direction to the central government on the issue of mob violence and lynching, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 19:08 IST

