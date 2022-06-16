Govt taking all steps for safety of women athletes: Sports minister

-
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure safety of women athletes, hours after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued a directive, making it mandatory for NSFs to include a women coaches in the teams.
"The awaereness campaign about doping and women's safety have been introduced in both Khelo India Youth Games and University Games.
"Regarding women's safety measures, we are trying not only to issue guidelines but to pass on these to every sportsperson so that they are not uninformed and they can protect themselves and their dignity," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of six world-standard squash courts at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium here.
SAI's decision came close of the heels of two harassment complaints by female athletes against their respective coaches.
A female cyclist had recently accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" in Slovenia and had also filed an FIR against him. The coach was sacked and is facing a detailed investigation.
A female sailor had also complained that her coach made her "uncomfortable" during training trip in Germany although she did not term it as sexual harassment.
Besides, the NSFs have also been asked to appoint Compliance Officer (male & female) at all National Coaching Camps and Foreign Exposures.
