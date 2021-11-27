Govt to introduce bill in Lok Sabha Monday to repeal contentious farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
Punjab to give Rs 2 lakh to 83 arrested in Delhi in Jan 26 tractor rally
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
-
To repeal the three contentious farm laws, the government on Monday will introduce in Lok Sabha a new bill, which states that though "only a small group of farmers are protesting" against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.
The bill has been listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.
The bill was passed by the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session.
The bill will be introduced by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the house.
The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.
"Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move for leave to introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodites (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Also to introduce the bill," Lok Sabha's list of business for November 29, states.
Despite the prime minister's surprise announcement to repeal the bills, farmers' unions have announced that they will continue with their protest until their other demands are not met. However, they have called off their proposed tractor March to Parliament on Monday.
"To enable the farmers to sell their produce at higher prices and benefit from technological improvements, farmers have been provided access to agriculture markets which will help them increase their income. With this objective three farm laws...were enacted, as a part of the government's endeavour to improve the condition of farmers including small and marginal farmers," the bill to repeal three farm laws states.
It also says that even though "only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the farm laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums".
Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce, the proposed legislation states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU