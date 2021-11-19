Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM

-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the Centre's decision to repeal the three "black" farm laws is a victory of the farmers' "longest peaceful struggle".
"Decision to repeal 3 black farm laws is a victory of longest peaceful people's struggle that was started by farmers in Punjab. My salute to the Annadata," Channi said in a tweet.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws.
In the address to the nation today morning, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."
Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.
The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.
