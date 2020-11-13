Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir; BSF SI killed, jawan injured

A Border Security Force Sub Inspector was killed while a jawan injured in by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and on Friday, officials said.

They said SI Rakesh Doval deployed at the artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury in the firing around 1315 hours.

Another jawan, constable Vasu Raja, sustained splinter injuries on his arms and cheeks. He was deployed at the same forward defended location, they said.

The constable is stable, officials said.

"The Sub Inspector has made supreme sacrifice in line of duty while facing heavy from the enemy. The sub-officer was a resident ofUttarakhand," they said.

"The firing is still on and the is responding effectively," a senior officer said.

