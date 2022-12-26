Grenades, ammunition recovered from Assam tea garden, says police

-
ALSO READ
3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered
Why are nearly half of Darjeeling's tea estates looking out for buyers?
Major tea firms stare at crop loss due to Assam floods, pest attack
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns, stun grenades in West Bank
Nepal brews a fresh crisis for Darjeeling tea with cheaper leaves
-
A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on Monday.
Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.
The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.
We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far, Mishra added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU