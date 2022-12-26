Financial literacy poor across urban, rural population: RBI survey

A general perception is that most of the rural population is not well versed with digital banking in India.

However, in what can be termed as a revelation, according to a pan-India " and Inclusion survey" conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), digital banking awareness and knowledge among rural and urban population across the country is at par with each other, with the average being 11.7 for both segments on a score of 21.

The survey was based on three parameters namely, financial knowledge, attitude and behaviour. On a total score of 21, the average urban and rural scores were 11.7.

Zone-wise, the scores were as follows: In the north zone, the scores in urban and rural areas were at par at 11.5 each.

Similarly in the east zone too, the scores were 12.1 for both rural and urban areas.

In the central zone, the score for urban areas was 12.5 and for rural areas it was marginally less at 12.1.

West zone also showed neck to neck scores with urban areas recording 12.6 and rural areas showing 12.5.

In south zone, urban area score was 11.2 while rural area score stood at 10.3.

With both urban and rural areas not showing much of a difference across the country according to the survey, it indicates that in terms of awareness about digital banking, a lot needs to be done to improve knowledge across all stratas of society.

