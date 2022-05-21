Guj CM Patel announces scrapping of Par-Tapi-Narmada river-link project

-
ALSO READ
TAPI pipeline project will begin soon, says Afghanistan government
Afghanistan's political situation compounds TAPI pipeline incompletion
Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says
PM Modi to visit tribal-dominated Dahod on April 21: Gujarat BJP chief
Afghanistan wants oil, gas from Russia, hopes to send dry fruits to Moscow
-
In light of the ongoing protests by tribals fearing displacement over the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-link project, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday announced that the project has been scrapped.
The announcement has come nearly two months after state BJP president C R Paatil said that the project will not be given a go-ahead by the Centre, after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Despite his assurance, tribals continued their protest, fearing that the project will be implemented, causing a large-scale displacement in the project-affected districts.
Speaking to reporters, Patel said, "No approval has been given by the Gujarat government for this project. The state government has decided that it will not be taken forward under any circumstances.... Respecting the sentiments of our tribal brothers and sisters, it has been decided to cancel the project."
He further said that any scheme announced by the Centre is given a go-ahead only after the state government grants permission.
"For this project, the state government has not given any permission, and it is the state's decision not to take it forward in any situation," the chief minister said.
There is anger among tribals due to some "misunderstanding" created by some people who wrongly propagated that the project was not in their interest, he claimed.
The scheme was announced keeping in mind the interest of the tribals, as the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government are implementing various schemes for the benefit of the tribal population, he said.
It is to be noted that Gujarat is slated to go to polls this December.
The opposition Congress reiterated that the chief minister's announcement is a "lollipop" targeted at the tribal vote bank.
Speaking about the status of the projects, Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that the draft DPR of the five river links has been finalised and consensus among beneficiary states is awaited.
The Centre will provide support only after a consensus is made among the states associated with the projects, she had said.
As per the India Water Resources Information System, the project had proposed to transfer water from the water surplus regions of the Western Ghats to deficit regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, involving seven reservoirs proposed in north Maharashtra and south Gujarat.
Apart from seven dams, it envisaged three diversion weirs, two tunnels, 395 km long canal, six power houses and a number of cross-drainage works.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU