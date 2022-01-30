TAPI pipeline project will begin soon, says Afghanistan government

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan's political situation compounds TAPI pipeline incompletion
Talks over TAPI pipeline gather steam with Taliban at the helm
ICC T20 WC, AFG vs SCO Highlights: Afghanistan wins by 130 runs
T20 WC, AFG vs NAM highlights: Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
New 'inclusive' Afghanistan government to be announced soon: Taliban
-
Afghanistan has re-emphasised its commitment to start Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project soon.
Meanwhile, some economists say that the implementation of the TAPI project will provide job opportunities for around 12,000 people in Afghanistan, according to Tolo News.
The Taliban say that the practical work of the TAPI project will begin in the near future and all the preliminary work has been prepared for its implementation.
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban, said that work on the security and financial sectors of the project has been partially completed and that practical work on the project will begin as the weather warms up.
"The TAPI project should be implemented in a good way, and the Islamic Emirate is well prepared for its financial part. From our side, its technical and logistical problems have been solved," he said.
"The TAPI project is one of the biggest projects in the whole region, we are very sorry that we have not been able to start this project in the last few years. We all know that it has great benefits for the people of Afghanistan," said Mansour Hedayat, an economist.
"The Taliban are now controlling the situation of Afghanistan, the obstacles have been removed and they are expected to play an important role in this project by using all the necessary means," said Shakir Yaqoubi, an economist, as noted by Tolo News.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan is part of the Turkmen gas pipeline project to Pakistan and India, and it is expected that Afghanistan will earn about USD 400 million a year for allowing transit across its territory.
Also, Turkmen officials expressed optimism about the future of the project after a meeting three weeks ago with the head of the Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to Tolo News.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU