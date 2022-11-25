Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio True 5G across all districts

-
-
Reliance Jio on Friday said Gujarat has become the first state to get 'True 5G' in each of the 33 district headquarters.
With this, Jio 'True 5G' is now present in 10 cities/regions in India (including Delhi-NCR).
As a model state, Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across education, healthcare, agriculture, Industry 4.0 and IoT sectors in Gujarat, and then extend it across the country.
To begin with, Reliance Foundation and Jio will digitise 100 schools in Gujarat as part of an initiative called 'Education-For-All'.
"Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 per cent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
Jio earlier announced that 'True 5G' will now be available in Pune, offering unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.
Starting November 23, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data, at no additional cost.
Last week, Jio provided 'True 5G' services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, becoming the only operator to do so.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:04 IST
