JUST IN
Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi on November 1, announces CM
Andaman gang rape case: SIT questions ex-chief secy for third day
Land grabbing cases in Goa were treated casually by police: Pramod Sawant
Govt announces electronics manufacturing cluster in Maha worth Rs 500 cr
Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting Nov 2
Sardar Patel stood for his decisiveness during challenging times: Pradhan
Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room, asks people to respect privacy
Sardar Patel architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' vision: Adityanath
SC to examine plea challenging decision to link electoral data with Aadhaar
SL President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Andaman gang rape case: SIT questions ex-chief secy for third day
Business Standard

Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi on November 1, announces CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Gujarat's Morbi where at least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Gujarat's Morbi where at least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

"I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy," the prime minister said as he got emotional.

Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU