Gujarat CM participates in PM's Covid meet; 94.5% adults fully vaccinated

-
ALSO READ
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation after a surge in cases in the country and spread of the Omicron variant.
The state government separately said 94.5 per cent of the adult population in Gujarat has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and minister of state for health Nimisha Suthar participated in the meeting held by Modi, a statement from the CM's office said.
Senior officials like chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and health secretary Manoj Agarwal also attended the meeting, where the PM spoke about how to tackle the present wave of coronavirus, the statement said.
The meeting also reviewed the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.
Meanwhile, the state government said 94.5 per cent population aged 18 and above has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Gujarat.
The percentage of people who have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines stood at 98, it said in a separate statement.
The statement said 57 per cent of teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the state with the first dose after inoculation started for them from January 3.
A large number of healthcare and frontline workers in Gujarat have also received precaution or booster dose which started from January 10, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU