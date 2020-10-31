Gujarat coronavirus update: 935 new cases, 5 deaths, 1,014 recoveries

-
Gujarat reported 935 new
coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its case tally to 1,72,944, the state health department said.
With five deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 3,719, it said.
At the same time, 1,014 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,56,119, said the department in its release.
With this, the state's recovery rate rose to 90.27 per cent.
A total of 51,574 tests were conducted in the state for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,944, new cases 935, deaths 3,719, discharged 1,56,119, active cases 13,106 and people tested so far 60,53,847.
