Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000

Karnataka on Saturday
reported 3,014 infections and 28 deaths, taking the COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities in the state to 8,23,412 and 11,168 respectively, the health department said.
According to the health bulletin, the total infections comprise 7,57,208 discharges cumulatively including 7,468 on Saturday and 55,017 total active cases including 956 in the ICU.
"With 7,468 recoveries and 3,014 new cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 17th consecutive day," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
"Let us continue our fight against Covid-19 by wearing mask, ensuring hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance," he added.
The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, barely a month ago.
Bengaluru Urban district contributed 1,621 fresh cases and 17 deaths due to COVID on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin, 173 fresh infections were reported in Hassan, 161 in Mysuru, 122 in Vijayapura, 95 in Dakshina Kannada, 89 in Mandya, 70 in Ballari, 59 in Chitradurga and 53 in Tumakuru.
Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Shivamogga, Ramanagara, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir were also among the districts where new COVID cases were reported.
The department said two deaths each took place in Ballari and Mysuru, and one deaths each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.
Most of those who died of coronavirus were above 50 and they had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or Influenza Like illness.
There were as many as 1,01,556 tests done today including 81,128 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total done so far to 79.06 lakh, the department added.
